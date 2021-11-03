Happy Birthday Saumya Tandon: Lesser known facts about Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame actress

Lesser known facts about Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame actress
Happy Birthday Saumya Tandon: Lesser known facts about Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame actress
Actress Saumya Tandon will ring on her birthday on 3rd November. The actress is very popular for her role of Anita Bhabhi in the famous TV comedy show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’. Apart from the show, she has been part of numerous TV shows. She is also popular for hosting shows like Dance India Dance, Bournvita Quiz Contest, Entertainment Ki Raat (Season-2), etc. On the special day of her birthday, we bring to you some lesser-known facts about the gorgeous actress.

1.  Saumya has been born and brought UP in Bhopal and she has done MBA in education.

2.  Tandon took up modeling assignments early in her career and was the "Femina Cover Girl First Runner Up" in 2006.

3.  She made her acting debut with the show Aisa Des Hai Mera in 2006.

4.  She made her Bollywood debut with the superhit movie, Jab We Met in 2007.

5.  Saumya Tandon takes great care of her figure as well as with her look. She gives full attention to her diet. She also has the title of the most stylish actress in the TV industry.

6.  She is inspired by Akshay Kumar for fitness.

7.  Saumya had secretly married his banker boyfriend Saurabh Devender Singh in the year 2016. They had dated for 10 years before they decided to tie the knots. However, Saumya never spoke openly about this.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Saumya Tandon a very happy birthday!

