Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Pragati Mehra, Mubeen Saudagar & others send wishes to actor

Global icon Shah Rukh Khan turns 56 today and his fans can’t keep calm. The actor, who has gone a lot in his personal life, just got some relief after his son Aryan Khan got bail. The 23-year-old was under custody for a drug case. People from the industry are happy for him as well. Celebrities are sharing their birthday wishes for the superstar on social media. They have been also sharing pictures with the actor. Television celebrities also expressed their wishes for the actor and recalled their favourite films and songs.

Actress Pragati Mehra says, “He is turning 56, really!!! I can’t believe it. May everyone be this handsome at 56. Here’s wishing King Khan a lifetime of happiness and peace. My all time favourite film of his is Dil Toh Pagal Hai.” Mubeen Saudagar said, “Well, I'm a big fan of SRK and truly wish him and his family happiness and peace. Pray he keeps entertaining us always with the same spark, love in his eyes and that beautiful smile. My favourite SRK films are Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Veer Zara. These movies move my heart, these stories take you to a different world altogether.”

Ridhiema Tiwari also said, “I wish Shah Rukh Khan and his family peace and happiness. May God take away all their pain and stress, he's had it enough this year. Wishing him all the very best for his upcoming projects. My all time favourite SRK film is Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge.” Anjali Phougat wishes, “I want to tell Shah Rukh Khan, wherever the year ahead takes you, I hope it’s happy. You’re one of my most favourite people to celebrate. Happy, happy birthday to you! Hope you know what a gift you are to the world. I wish all the goodness you give away comes right back to you in the year ahead…. My favourite SRK dialogue is ‘haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar kehte hai’ suits the current situation and I am so happy he can celebrate his birthday with his son after everything that has been happening. My all time favourite SRK song is Suraj Hua Maddham. It sounds awesome when you hear it in Sonu Nigam’s voice.”

Pratiek Chaudhary said, “I wish him all the love and success and more power to him. To be very honest as an actor it is very difficult to choose one film of srk. I really get very inspired from all his movies. I cannot choose just one movie but yes veer - zaara, swades, devdas, baadshah, baazigar and many more.”

