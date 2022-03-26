Happy Birthday Shaheer Sheikh: 10 lesser-known facts about ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ actor

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh has turned a year wiser on March 26. He is a popular name in the entertainment industry and is also a heartthrob, all thanks to his versatile acting skills and good looks. He has been entertaining his fans for the longest time and has been part of many shows. The actor had debuted with Disney Channel’s show Kya Mast Hai Life and became a household name after that. In addition to this, Shaheer has won hearts with his acting in many TV serials like Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, and Yeh Rishety Hain Pyar Ke. The actor has wooed viewers with his sharp features and intense looks.

In his personal life, Shaheer tied the knot with Creative Producer Ruchikaa Kapoor in the year 2020 and their social media handles are proof that they love each other a lot. They have a kid too.

So, today on his birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the actor:

1. Shaheer is a popular actor and his fans often give him cute nicknames. However, many of you might not know this but Shaheer’s family actually calls him Sameer.

2. He is a huge Salman Khan fan and his favourite movie of all time is Andaz Apna Apna.

3. Not only acting, but Shaheer has got some good cooking skills too.

4. He is also a foodie and his favourite food items are pizza and pasta as he loves cheese a lot.

5. Shaheer is also an ardent cricket buff.

6. Shaheer became a household name after his stint in Disney’s Kya Mast Hai Life, where he played a college-goer who loves singing. But, do you know he also loves signing in real life too? Yes, you read right!

7. Shaheer has two sisters and he hails from Jammu.

8. Not only he is a popular name in the Indian television industry, but Shaheer is a huge Indonesian star too. He has starred in many projects in the country. The actor has been a part of soap opera titled Cinta di Langit Taj Mahal too.

9. On the educational front, he holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from Bharati Vidyapeeth University, Pune.

10. In 2019, he had earned first place in Fuze's list of Most desirable Men on TV, and in the same year, he was named 11th in Eastern Eye's 50 Sexiest Asian Men List.

We wish you a very Happy Birthday, Shaheer Sheikh!

