Happy Birthday Shaheer Sheikh: 5 pics with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor which prove they are made for each other

Television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh is celebrating his birthday today. The actor was last seen in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke which was spin-off Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Here’s wishing him a Happy Birthday.

Shaheer Sheikh, the heartthrob of the Television industry, is a well-known actor. He has been entertaining his fans for the longest time and has been part of many shows. He won hearts with his acting in many TV serials like Navya and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The actor has wooed viewers with his sharp features and intense looks. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor is celebrating his birthday today and has turned a year older. Fans have already started wishing the actor on his special day. When it comes to the celebration of his birthday, the actor doesn’t like it much. He prefers low-key celebrations. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shaheer Sheikh had said, “There have been times when I’ve forgotten my birthday. As a kid, I had never celebrated my birthday. In the routine of life and trying to make ends meet, my parents would forget our birthdays. In fact, now it is a tradition that my sisters and I, we all, forget each other birthdays.” Last year in lockdown, Shaheer took the internet by storm when he announced about his marriage to Creative Producer Ruchikaa Kapoor. His fans were shocked when his marriage pictures started surfacing on the internet. The couple had opted for a court marriage owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. They plan to have a traditional wedding ceremony this year. After marriage, Shaheer and Ruchikaa had gone to the former's hometown in Jammu where the newlyweds had a small ceremony with family. The couple met on the sets of the movie 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. Ruchikaa is the head of Ekta Kapoor's film division. Shaheer and Ruchikaa dated for almost one-and-a-half year before getting married. On his birthday, we have compiled the couple’s love-filled pictures that prove they are made for each other:

1.

Both Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor love to travel. Their Instagram feed is filled with their travel pictures. After marriage, they had gone to Bhutan to spend some quality time with each other. The couple shared pictures of their trekking and some stunning landscapes.

2.

The couple loves each other a lot and they are not shy also in accepting it. It is being reported that Nach Baliye makers have approached Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor to participate in the tenth season of of the reality dance show.

3.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor had opted for a court marriage. At their marriage, they were seen in simple and stylish attire. Shaheer Sheikh was seen wearing a white kurta and pajama, while his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor wore blue coloured chikankari kurta. They were looking adorable together.

4.

Soon after marriage, the newly-wed couple had headed to Jammu. Their pictures from winter wonderland are simply beautiful and dreamy.

5.

It’s been a long that Shaheer Sheikh is missing from television. He was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke which went off air suddenly.

