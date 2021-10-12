Happy Birthday Shakti Mohan: Take a look at her journey from a contestant to a celebrated judge

Shakti Mohan does not need any introduction. She has proved her niche from her marvelous performance in films. The choreographer is an Indian dancer and a television personality. She is the winner of Zee TV's dance reality show Dance India Dance (season 2). Her first song as a choreographer in Bollywood is "Nainowale Ne" from the movie Padmaavat which also starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. She also owns her dance brand called Nritya Shakti. Shakti Mohan originally belongs from Delhi.

But do you know that she wanted to become an IAS officer before appearing on Dance India Dance (DID). A trained contemporary artist, she graduated with a diploma in dance from Terence Lewis Dance Foundation Scholarship Trust in 2009. One of the biggest achievements in her life was winning the second season of DID. In her childhood, Shakti received a serious injury and doctors said that she might not be able to walk again, but with the support of her family, she overcame her injury.

Well, with time the ace choreographer has come a long way in her career. She is now seen judging the reality show which is nothing less than any achievement. She started judging a dance competition reality show called Dance Plus and did for Seasons 1-4. In 2012, she collaborated with the composer Mohammed Fairouz and produced a dance music video with her sisters. Mohan also launched a YouTube channel with dance instruction videos. On the work front, Shakti has choreographed a song for Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film Shamshera. The film is set to release in 2021.

