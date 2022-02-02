Happy Birthday Shamita Shetty: Helping to falling for each other; BB15 winner's love story with Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty came into the limelight after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Her performance had won everyone’s hearts. She was seen fighting for herself and also standing against the wrong. Even in Bigg Boss 15, the actress ruled like a boss. However, apart from this, the actress also received attention for her relationship with Raqesh Bapat. Both were seen together in Bigg Boss OTT. They started as co-contestants and then fell in love with each other. Fans lovingly call them as ShaRa.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s bond in the show has become the talk of the town. The actress has always been open about her feelings when it comes to Raqesh. During the media round ahead of Bigg Boss OTT finale, Shamita was asked why she gets offended when someone calls her bossy as it has been noticed that she often tries to control Raqesh and his bond with others housemates. The actress had said also that in the house, she finds him true and loves to spend time with him.

Today the actress is celebrating her special day. Let’s take a look at their journey:

Shamita confesses her love

During one of the episodes in Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty confessed that she likes Raqesh. Neha had asked her, “Do you like each other?” To which Shamita says, “It's so obvious that we do, right?”

Raqesh slams Tejasswi for calling Shamita ‘aunty’

During the first part of the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ season finale episode, Karan Kundrra defended Tejasswi Prakash after she was slammed by Raqesh Bapat for calling Shamita Shetty ‘aunty’. After Rashami Desai’s elimination was announced on the show, Salman surprised Shamita by revealing that Raqesh had come there to support her. When Salman asked him to say something, Raqesh praised Shamita for doing so well on the show; however, he then also slammed Tejasswi for misbehaving.

When Raqesh was proud of her

He shared a post for Shamita on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Learning , Un learning and learning again is a circle of our existence where Victory is subjective but Growth is certain. You experienced , you learnt, you evolved and you won almost everyone's heart. I am so proud of you.”

