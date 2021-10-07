Happy Birthday Sharad Kelkar: A timeline of the actor’s journey from TV to movies

Sharad Kelkar is one of the most talented actors in the television and film industry. The actor started his journey from the small screen in daily soaps. He has been part of numerous TV shows and later moved on to films and web series. He has played pivotal roles and cameos in Bollywood movies. He has also played a lead role in a regional movie. On the birthday of the actor, we are presenting his journey from television shows to playing lead roles in the movies.

Sharad Kelkar began his acting career with the television show Aakrosh. He later made appearances in numerous episodes of CID, Jhalli Anjali, Uttaran, and Koi Laut Aya Hai. Sharad Kelkar was also the host of several popular Hindi reality shows. Even after appearing in films, Sharad appeared in other TV shows.

In 2004, Sharad Kelkar made his debut in Bollywood with the film Hulchul. He also made a cameo appearance in and ’s movie, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Sharad Kelkar also appeared in other films like Mohenjo Daro, Irada, and Housefull 4. His role as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in ’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was highly appreciated by the critics.

Kelkar also appeared in a Marathi movie Uttarayan. He was highly appreciated when he played an antagonist in the film Lai Bhaari. He also debuted in Telugu cinema with the film Sardaar Gabbar Singh. The actor will also be seen in Tamil cinema with the film Ayalaan.