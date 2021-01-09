Happy Birthday Sharad Malhotra: 10 photos in which the actor's suave looks left the fans swooning over him

Sharad Malhotra turns a year older on January 9, 2021. He is currently seen in the show Naagin 5.

Sharad Malhotra has been currently earning a lot of praise owing to his stint in Naagin 5. For the unversed, he plays the lead Veer Singhania in the supernatural drama. Not only is the audience loving his sizzling chemistry with co-star Surbhi Chandna in the show but also his brilliant acting prowess. The handsome actor has been a part of the Indian television industry since the early 2000s and continues to be so even now and still rules our hearts.

From playing a mentally challenged role in his debut show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann to playing the titular role in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Sharad Malhotra has done it all with ease. It won’t be wrong to term him one of the quintessential heroes of telly town who are an all-time favourite of the audience. Very few people are aware of the fact that the talented star has tried his hands in movies too which include Ek Tera Saath and From Sydney with Love.

Keeping these things apart, Sharad Malhotra is an avid social media user and often treats his fans with pictures or videos on his handle. Today, as the Naagin 5 star turns a year older, we look back into some of his most dapper looks on social media that left the fans swooning over him in no time! Right from donning a Tux to wearing a simple casual attire, Sharad has always impressed us with his fashion choices, and here’s the proof!

Check out the ten best photos of the actor on social media:

1. This candid photo of Sharad is sure to make fans go gaga over him

2. The actor looks absolutely dapper here as he suits up in black

3. Monochrome pictures are the best and here's the proof

4. This outfit of Sharad Malhotra is perfect for a date night

5. This photo of the TV star is sure to leave the fans swooning over him.

6. Here's another black and white picture of the actor that is hard to miss

7. Here's a candid picture in which the Naagin 5 star seems to be lost in thoughts

8. Sharad Malhotra looks suave in his off-white sherwani

9. One cannot stop gushing over the actor's washboard abs here!

10. This candid moment of the actor is unmissable

Credits :Sharad Malhotra Instagram

