Happy Birthday Sharad Malhotra: Lesser known facts about the talented actor

Sharad Malhotra is one of the popular actors. The actor came into the limelight with the show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. He was appreciated for his role of Maharana Pratap Singh in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. His other shows include Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Muskaan, and he was last seen in the daily soap Naagin 5 in which he played the role of Veeranshu Singhania. The actor will ring in his birthday today on 9th January. On his special day, we will be sharing some lesser-known facts about the actor.

1) Back in 2001, Sharad Malhotra won the pageant of ‘Face of the Year’ in Kolkata. After that, he decided to attend some acting workshops.2) He was the first male model to do a jewellery campaign.

2) Besides modeling and acting, Sharad Malhotra is also enthusiastic about kickboxing, horse riding, and swimming.

3) He also loves trekking and hiking. A true wanderer at heart, he loves travelling in between his shoots.

4) Sharad is an ardent cinema fan. He idolises actors like Leonardo Di Caprio and Javier Bardem. When it comes to Bollywood, he takes inspiration from people like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan.

5) He is a true Punjabi and really loves his food. He is a huge fan of Punjabi and Lebanese cuisines.

6) He did an acting course of four months at New York Film Academy, Los Angeles.

7) After doing his popular show Banoo Mai Teri Dulhann, he did not get any show for four years, which led to depression. He practiced meditation and workouts to overcome his depression.

8) Sharad is an avid pet lover and owns a pug named ‘chotu’.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Sharad Malhotra a very happy birthday!

Also Read: Vidrohi fame Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID 19; Informs being home quarantined with wife