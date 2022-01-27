Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill: 5 life lessons from Punjab’s Katrina Kaif that prove why she’s queen of hearts

Shehnaaz Gill – the name doesn’t need an introduction. The Punjabi actress, who has made her acting debut with Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England, became a household name when she had participated in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 which was hosted by Salman Khan. Raised in Punjab, Shehnaaz, who is also known as Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, not just went on to become one of the most talked about contestants on the popular reality show, she had also won hearts with her bubbly nature and made it to the top finalists on Bigg Boss 13.

Ever since then, there has been no stopping for Shehnaaz. From becoming the queen of BB13 (as she is fondly referred to by her fans) to appearing in several popular Punjabi numbers and even playing a lead in Diljit Dosanjh’s 2021 release Honsla Rakh, there has been no looking back for Shehnaaz. Interestingly, Shehnaaz’s journey has not just left everyone in awe, but she has given some major life lessons as well. So, as the actress is turning a year older today, here’s a look a life lessons from Punjab’s Katrina Kaif aka Shehnaaz Gill which proves why she is the ultimate queen of hearts.

Just be yourself, the world will adjust

Remember when Shehnaaz had entered Bigg Boss 13? She appeared to be a girl next door with a bubbly nature who had no clue about the game. Her childlike innocence did amuse people but also gave many an impression that she was a misfit for the show. However, Shehnaaz proved everyone wrong. She not just won hearts with her innocent tactics and those nakhras by just being the way she was but also played the game pretty well.

Always have your friends’ back

One of the biggest highlights of Shehnaaz’s journey on Bigg Boss 13 was her bond with Sidharth Shukla. The two had met each other on the popular reality show and went on to become one of the most loved pairs of Indian television. While Shehnaaz went on to become Sidharth’s biggest support and cheerleader in the house who didn’t shy away from fighting everyone for him, they continued the equation post the show as well. In fact, Shehnaaz, who was reportedly set to marry Sidharth, had his back in good times and bad.

You are your priority

While everyone loved Shehnaaz’s stint on BB13, many people criticised her for her chubbiness. However, the actress was unfazed by the negative comments and focussed on living in the moment. Shehnaaz has always prioritised herself by living in the present. While she enjoyed every bit of the time she got inside the BB house, she made sure to leave everyone stunned with her transformation after she was out of the house.

Shehnaaz Gill doesn’t shy away from experimenting

The diva has been all about hard work and dedication and her professional journey is proof of it. In fact, Shehnaaz never shied away from experimenting with projects. Be it featuring in singles to doing a reality show like Bigg Boss 13 and then looking for a partner on national television with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and even romancing Diljit Dosanjh, she is a perfect example for ‘risk hai to ishq hai’.

A true fashion icon

Shehnaaz is not just known for her vibrant and exuberant personality, but her fashion statements are also the talk of the town. Give her any look and believe that the diva will nail it. From the desi girl look to a complete bombshell, Shehnaaz has a knack for carrying every look with panache and never miss a chance to dish out major fashion goals every time she steps out in the city.

