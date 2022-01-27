Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill: Fans flood Twitter with heartfelt wishes as Bigg Boss 13 fame turns 28

Shehnaaz Gill who rose to fame due to her cute and funny antics in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13, turned a year wiser on January 27. She enjoys an army of fans and admirers on social media. They also loved her chemistry with her close friend Sidharth Shukla whom she met inside the BB house and fans lovingly called them #sidnaaz. On the occasion of her birthday, her fans poured in wishes and trended #HBDShehnaazGill on Twitter.

They wrote heart-melting notes to wish the Honsla Rakh actress on Twitter and flooded in wishes. A fan wrote, “You always shine like a star. May you continue shinning and spreading the love. Happy birthday pretty girl! #HBDShehnaazGill.” Another fan wrote, “Happiest birthday to my amazing queen. I pray that you continue to be the wonderful person that you are and get everything you’ve ever dreamed of this year and always! #HBDShehnaazGill.” Similarly, her fans left birthday wishes to her.

See some of the tweets here:

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh alongside actor-singer Dilijit Dosanjh. Her performance in the movie had gathered lots of appreciation from her fans. Recently, her collaboration with singer Yashraj Mukhate had also created a buzz. The song Such A Boring Day took the Internet by storm.

For those who are unaware, Shehnaaz Gill will pay a tribute to her late friend Sidharth Shukla in the finale of Bigg Boss season 15. Sidharth passed away last year at age 41 last year at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital. His untimely demise came as a shock to the country and left fans and loved ones in mourning.

