Happy Birthday Shilpa Shinde: 5 PICS of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant in classy western outfits

Popular actress Shilpa Shinde celebrates her birthday today, 28 August 2022. The actress ruled the television industry with her performance in the popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. She became a well-known face from her role as Angoori in the show. However, apart from this, she was also seen in the shows like Bhabhi, Maayka and Sanjeevani, but it was the popular comedy sitcom that gave her the recognition. Her one-liners like 'Sahi Pakde Hain' and 'Hai Daiyaa' became a rage among the viewers.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde made her digital debut with Paurashpur and gained appreciation for her new avatar. Speaking about Shilpa's fashion sense, the actress has a special corner for ethnic outfits and is often seen dressed in gorgeous traditional outfits. She constantly treats her fans with her stunning pictures and never fails to impress the fashion police. Time and again, Shilpa has also managed to stun her fans by sharing amazing stylish pictures in western outfits.

On Shilpa's birthday, let's take a look at some stunning pictures of the diva in stylish western clothes

Pretty in Red

Shilpa's honest and down-to-earth nature reflects in her personality as well. The actress had posted this picture for her ardent fans 'Shilpians' and she looks gorgeous in a pretty red bodycon dress.

Stylish in Black

The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress manages to make many heads turn with her outfits and here is another picture that proves this statement.

Boss lady

Shilpa set the temperature soaring when she shared this jaw-dropping picture of her donning a thigh-high slit bodycon dress with a plunging neckline.

Queen

Shilpa looks extremely beautiful in a stylish black plunging neckline gown and dishes out major royal vibes.

Subtle yet fashionable

Here, Shilpa defines the true meaning of beauty in this pretty pink printed attire. Her smokey eye makeup perfectly complements her gorgeous look.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shinde has participated in India's most popular reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, and will soon be seen setting the stage on fire with her dance moves from 3rd September.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Shilpa Shinde a very happy birthday!

