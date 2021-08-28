Happy Birthday Shilpa Shinde: Did you know the star was supposed to play this role in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai?

Bigg Boss 11 winner and actress Shilpa Shinde doesn’t need any introduction. The actress ruled the television screen from her performance in the popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. She became a well-known face from her role of Angoori in the show. However, apart from this, she was also seen in the shows like Bhabhi, Maayka and Sanjeevani but it was a popular sitcom that gave her recognition. Her one-liners like 'Sahi Pakde Hain' and 'Hai Daiyaa' became a rage among the viewers.

But do you the actress was not supposed to play Angoori Bhabi's role in the show? As mentioned in India Today, she was selected to play stylish neighbour Anita Bhabhi’s role. And Rashami Desai was selected for Angoori’s role but she quit last moment and the whole cast was changed. Then the makers asked Shilpa to take the role and then the rest is history. Actress Saumya Tandon was then signed as Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, a modern character who is headstrong and a confident lady.

But then she left the show on a bad note and was subsequently replaced by Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Shubhangi Atre. The actress had claimed that she was being mentally harassed by the producers of the show. She had blamed Vikas Gupta who was a part of the production team for the same.

To note, she has made her digital debut with Paurashpur and gained a lot of appreciation for her new avatar. Fans loved her performance and appreciated her work. The show also stars Shaheer Sheikh, Milind Soman and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. Shilpa has also participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 and had emerged as a winner. The season was also very popular for her fights with Vikas Gupta.

