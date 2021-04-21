Happy birthday Shivaji Satam: 5 outstanding performances of the CID star that prove his acting prowess

Shivaji Satam, who is best known for playing ACP Pradyuman in CID, has turned a year older today. Meanwhile, check out the actor’s brilliant stint in these five films. Take a look.

There are very few actors in the Television Industry that need no introduction and Shivaji Satam is one of them. He is the most critically acclaimed actor that we have and has starred in several movies and television series. Shivaji is best known for playing the role of ACP Pradyuman in the Indian police TV show titled CID, one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. Born on 21 April 1950, Shivaji had worked as a bank cashier in the Central Bank of India before becoming an actor. Soon he moved towards working as a theatre artist and got his first break in the Marathi musical drama, Sangeet Varad. Shivaji made his debut on the small screen with the show Rishte-Naate in 1980 and post that, in 1988, he appeared in the series Famous Trials of India.

Not many know that acting happened to him by chance when top Marathi theatre person Bal Dhuri saw him perform at the local Ganesh Utsav. Talking about the same, he had told TOI in an interview, “I was offered to play a substitute in one of his plays and that is how my tryst with acting began. One thing led to another and here I am.” To note, apart from his brilliant stint in CID, the senior actor is also known for his outstanding performance in Hindi and Marathi films. Needless to say, with every film, Shivaji has proved his versatility as an actor. Today, as he turns a year older, we bring you his best five big-screen performances. Take a look.

1. Vaastav

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the action crime drama featured Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Shirodkar in lead roles. Mohnish Behl, Paresh Rawal, Reema Lagoo, and Shivaji Satam played supporting roles. Besides Sanjay, Shivaji’s brilliant performance in the movie was noteworthy. The CID star played Namdev Shivalkar, Raghu's (Sanjay) father in the movie that is said to be based on the life of Mumbai underworld gangster Chhota Rajan. Shivaji Satam gave one of his career’s best performances in the movie.

2. Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain

The 2000 release was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and starred Govinda and Sonali Bendre, Shivaji Satam as leads. It is a remake of the 1972 Marathi film titled Ekta Jeev Sadashiv, and the 1974 Kannada film Bangaarada Panjara. Shivaji was seen in the role of a Gangaram's (played by Govinda) father. Shivaji made his presence felt with his outstanding stint in the movie.

3. Nayak: The Real Hero

Besides Shivaji Satam, the S. Shankar’s directorial also saw Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Amrish Puri in the lead roles. Shivaji played Rani Mukerji's father in the film. His tough and sometimes soft attitude in the film is still fresh in people's hearts. The film is still famous today owing to the excellent performances by all the actors.

4. Ghulam-E-Mustafa

The film featured Nana Patekar and in the lead roles. Shivaji Satam played the role of Dayanand Dixit in the 1997 release. His performance in the same won many accolades and praise.

5. De Dhakka

The 2008 Indian Marathi-language comedy-drama film was directed by Atul Kale and Sudesh Manjrekar. Based on the American film Little Miss Sunshine, the film's story revolves around a lower-class family. Shivaji Satam’s acting in the same was one of the main highlights of the movie.

Pinkvilla wishes Shivaji Satam a very Happy Birthday!

