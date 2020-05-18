Happy Birthday Shivangi Joshi: 10 times the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress won hearts with candid pictures

Happy Birthday Shivangi Joshi: As the actress turns a year older today, Pinkvilla brings to you some of her best candid pictures on social media that have sent fans into a frenzy. Check them out.

Shivangi Joshi is a known name in the world of the Indian television industry. The actress is currently seen as the female lead, Naira in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has been receiving a lot of praise for her stellar performance in the show including her on-screen chemistry with co-actor Mohsin Khan. The actress has earlier worked in shows like Beintehaa, Love by Chance, Tu Hai Aashiqui, Begusarai, and many others thereby winning everyone’s hearts.

Its Shivangi’s birthday today and on the special occasion, we bring to you five best candid pictures of the actress which have won millions of hearts on the internet. The actress is frequently active on social media and often keeps on sharing numerous pictures on the same. Needless to say, she also enjoys a massive fan following owing to her brilliant acting prowess in television shows, utter beauty, and the pretty, beaming smile that she flashes every time.

Check out some of the candid pictures of Shivangi Joshi below:

The Begusarai actress looks quite content in this picture as she enjoys the natural beauty of the place. She is clad in a pink-colored salwar suit teamed up with a pair of matching sneakers and looks beautiful as usual.

This is one of the best candid moments of Shivangi in which she can be seen enjoying while playing with colors on the occasion of Holi. She also looks ravishing in a white-colored salwar suit.

Shivangi is basking in the glow of sunlight as she poses in this candid picture. The actress looks stunning in a black outfit as seen in the picture.

The actress flashes her widest smile in this picture and leaves her fans gushing over the same. Shivangi looks pretty in a green outfit teamed up with a white jacket.

Shivangi looks entrancing in an all-red outfit as we can see in this candid picture which is sure to send her fans into a frenzy. Her makeup game is on point and she opts for a red lip color that further adds weightage to her look.

The Beintehaa actress lets down her straight hair and enjoys the view while flashing her beaming smile in this picture. She is seen wearing a white top and matching blue jeans.

Shivangi looks all glowy and beautiful in this picture and there is no doubt about this fact. She is seen wearing an embellished blue traditional outfit teamed up with a pink dupatta.

The diva looks cute as a button in this picture as she blows up her face and makes a quirky expression while looking at the mirror. She looks ethereal in a green-colored salwar suit teamed up with a red dupatta.

This is one of the prettiest pictures of the actress in which she flashes a beautiful smile while looking at the other side. Shivangi is seen wearing a black and white outfit in the picture.

Shivangi looks ravishing in this picture in which she is seen wearing a pink dress teamed up with a black shrug. She wears a pair of white shoes and matching socks to compliment her outfit.

(ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi: From exiting Begusarai to link up rumours; 7 times when the YRKKH actress made headlines)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×