Happy Birthday Shivangi Joshi: 10 times the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star wowed us with her lehenga looks

As Shivangi Joshi turns a year older today, we're taking a look at the times the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress left us awestruck with her beautiful traditional lehenga looks.

When it comes to styling and fashion, Shivangi Joshi has her own charm. Though the young actress looks gorgeous in every outfit when it comes to pulling off a traditional lehenga look, we bet, no one can do it better than Shivangi. She makes every lehenga look so traditional, yet so modern at the same time. The ethos and soul remain classic, but some freshness to it is unparalleled. Her collection is vivid and can charm any damsel in no time. And it's the diva's earthy appeal that makes her look jaw-dropping every time.

From the embroidery on lehengas to the matching the accessories to maintaining a perfect sink, Shivangi is a pro when it comes to going traditional. She is somebody who loves to play with bright shades such as red, blue, green, gold, pink, and white. Her love and obsession for traditional lehengas are quite evident from her Instagram handle. She has worn some breath-taking embroidery works, set new trends, and above all, redefined fashion for us. Some of her lehenga looks have had us salivating over their make.

Today, our beloved Shivangi Joshi is celebrating her birthday. Yes, it's the Begusarai actresses 'Happy wala birthday', so on this special occasion, we're going to take a look at the times the beautiful actress impressed us with her lehengas, and looked like a complete enchantress.

Shivangi Joshi's traditional lehenga looks that swooned us:

1. Shivangi's peppy pink lehenga with a gorgeous orange net dupatta makes us go weak in our knees. Keeping it subtle with a pair of statement earrings, we just can't get over the embroidery. Ain’t this one perfect for your engagement ceremony?

2. Looking as stunning as ever, Shivangi's mint-green lehenga is a treat for the eyes. Though the entire ensemble was a little heavy it was balanced out with dainty earrings, with gorgeous statement jewelry, and a maang-tika set. Makeup and hair were also simple and perfectly in-sync with the entire look.

3. Hotness – Check. Color combination – check. Confidence – double-check. Not many have it in them to pull off such a demanding outfit, but Shivangi makes it work and how! We’re in love with this suave lehenga that is simply eye-pleasing and so, so fresh. This floral lehenga suits the actress the best.

4. She pushes boundaries with such her confidence and smile. It is almost impossible to not applaud her choices! What might be easily passed off as just another understated lehenga, turned out to be a svelte example of power dressing during occasions? We love how Shivangi makes it work with such simplicity.

5. This has to be the best of them all! Shivangi's exquisite lehenga is suave and classy, so much so, that there was no need for over-accessorizing the outfit, despite it being a rather unadorned pick. Brownie points for the hairdo, though.

6. This heavily embroidered red lehenga is also perfect for a bride to wear to her wedding ceremony! It’s incredibly gorgeous. Any other celebrity and this lehenga would’ve swallowed her whole. But, it’s Shivangi whose confidence and style make almost anything work.

7. Can we just take a moment to appreciate the grace that Shivangi exudes to this lehenga? Shivangi's royal blue lehenga with an eccentric choli is your perfect choice. It’s bold, modern, and so regal! So, the casual approach you’d like to take for a wedding function, this is the styling you heed.

8. Say multi-colored lehenga is an au courant choice. But, never underestimate the elegance of a single-toned lehenga. Shivangi's gorgeous all gold ensemble is every bride’s dream because gold never gets old! Don’t you think?

9. No matter what extend you may want to go to ignore it, there’s something about red that puts any other bridal lehenga to the second choice! This one is a fine example of the good ol’ red and gold, making this a timeless choice for the modern bride.

10. Shivangi looks like a modern-day Anarkali in this floral lehenga dark-green embroidered. It was styled perfectly by the actress – a statement choker and the right-sized nose ring, and a perfect pair of earrings. It doesn’t need any more accessorizing. In fact, the entire look is so perfect that you can copy it exactly as it is for the next shaadi function!

Isn't she the perfect inspiration to look up to for the next wedding function that you're attending? While Shivangi knows how to look chic and stun in all that she dons, but there's absolutely no match to when she dolls up in a beautiful lehenga. It becomes nearly impossible to take our eyes off her! Here's wishing the Telly Town's prettiest actress, Shivangi Joshi, a very Happy Birthday!

