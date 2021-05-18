Happy Birthday Shivangi Joshi: 5 times the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress gave fitness goals

On the birthday of Shivangi Joshi, we bring 5 fitness moments of the actress that inspire us to work out and be healthy.

The young and charming actress Shivangi Joshi is regarded among the top actress on TV screens. The actress has been working on television from a very young age. From doing small appearances in the TV shows to being the lead in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress has come a long way. Shivangi Joshi is an actress who is very keen on her fitness and she ensures that in some way or the other she maintains her health. The actress is very passionate about workouts and is among the fittest actresses in the television industry. The actress has also shared in her interviews that she ensures that she works out regularly, which includes yoga, gyming, swimming, and other forms of workout. She also makes sure to have healthy food and maintain her diet for a strong and healthy body. Here are 5 times the actress gave us fitness goals and inspired us to stay fit.

The actress works 10-12 hours on the shoot but she never leaves workout sessions. She ensures strength training with the assistance of her gym trainer.

At present, the actress is playing the role of a boxer in her show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. For preparing for the role, she had undergone hours of rigorous training. In the video, she shared, “#sirat and boxing both were something very new to me. To be Sirat I had to learn the art of boxing. I must admit that boxing is one of the toughest sports I have come across. One wrong move and the game's over. It does require a lot of precision, accuracy, power, and swiftness. A special thank you to my amazing trainer @balkrishnashetty08 for making me do this rigorous training in such a short period. Je toh bas shuruwat ha@onepunchmma_ @totalcombatfitness Keep watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai and keep spreading love and hope to all.”

Swimming is a part of life for the actress and she ensures to find time for this form of enjoyable workout.

The actress is a yoga expert and has included it in her everyday workout.

The actress also has a small workout station at her home where she does cycling. Her motto is “I can and I will.”

