Happy Birthday Shivangi Joshi: Aditi Bhatia, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and others shower her with wishes

Happy Birthday Shivangi Joshi: Aditi Bhatia, Shrenu Reem Shaikh, Kundali Bhagya actors Sharddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar showered their love on Shivangi on her birthday today as they sent some adorable wishes to her.

Shivangi Joshi aka our beloved Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has turned a year older today (May 18, 2020). Yes, it's Shivangi's 'Happy wala birthday.' Though unlike all the past years, the actress cannot party hard with her friends owing to the countrywide lockdown. However, she is celebrating it with equal happiness and pomp with her family at her hometown in Dehradun. While she is away from Mumbai, her fans and friends from the industry are missing her. Although they cannot celebrate this day with her, they are leaving no stones unturned to make it 'special' for the beautiful actress.

The diva is being showered with love and blessings from all over. While her fans are sharing her throwback pictures with cute captions, her good friends from the Telly world, have also taken to their social media handles to share adorable wishes for the birthday girl. Shivangi's girl BFF gang, Aditi Bhatia, Reem Shaikh, and Shrenu Parikh shared some cute photos with her along with a heartfelt note for her. Kundali Bhagya actors Sharddha Arya (Preeta) and Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan) also showered the young actress with loads of love, luck, and good wishes as she moves a step ahead in her life.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Shivangi Joshi: 10 times the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star wowed us with her lehenga looks

While Reeem promised to be Shivangi 'di's' baby always, Aditi expressed her undying love for the actress and Shrenu wished her 'Chout bacha Shivangi' in the cutest way possible. #PreeRan shared 'blast from the past' moments with the Begusarai actress, wherein Dheeraj complained that he does not have many pictures with Shivangi, and they should remember to click some more now. Shivangi apprecaited everyone's efforts and reposted their stories on her Instagram handle with a 'Thank you' notes.

Take a look at wishes for Shivangi Joshi here:

Credits :Instagram

