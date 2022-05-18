Happy Birthday Shivangi Joshi: Some lesser-known facts about the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress

Popular actress Shivangi Joshi rings in her birthday today, May 18. Shivangi Joshi is one of the most talented actresses in the telly industry. The actress came into the limelight with her role of Naira Singhania Goenka in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became a household name. In this show, she featured opposite Mohsin Khan, and the duo was adored by the audience. Shivangi was also seen in shows like Beintehaa, Love By Chance, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyar Tune Kya Kiya. Apart from her successful career, the actress has managed to make a style statement, and the audience is in complete awe of her ability to pull off any outfit. Shivangi is also quite active on her social media handle. She often shares glamorous pictures and entertaining reels on her Instagram account.

Today, the diva celebrates her birthday, and here are a few lesser-known facts about the birthday girl:

Shivangi was born on May 18, 1995, in Pune, Maharashtra, and completed her schooling in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

She has a younger brother named Samarth Joshi.

Shivangi started her acting career in 2013 with the TV show "Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi'.

She has been bestowed with the Best Actor Female award in 2019 at Gold Awards for her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is also a recipient of the prestigious award 'Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019' for the best actress.

In her career, she has been a part of various muisc videos that include Aadatein, Baarish, Kismat Teri, Aashiqui, O Dilbar Yaara, Humnava, Teri Ada, Boli Tujhse and Tu Mera Sanam.

The actress is a fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures with her fans.

She is a trained Kathak dancer and participated in many dance competitions during her school days.

Shivangi is all set to participate in her first-ever reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Shivangi Joshi a very Happy Birthday!

