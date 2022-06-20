Happy Birthday Shoaib Ibrahim: 5 pics of the actor that prove his undying love for bikes

Shoaib Ibrahim, one of television's fittest actors, loves to eat homemade food without worrying about calories. He does rigorous workouts to balance it out. Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, Shoaib loves his bikes and often poses with them too. The actor stays away from the limelight and prefers to spend time with his family instead, and lead a normal lifestyle. Shoaib met Dipika Kakar on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and they fell for each other. After years of dating, they tied the knot with each other and are happily married.

Usually, Dipika Kakar bakes a special cake and some lip-smacking meal for Shoaib Ibrahim on his birthday. However, there isn't a fixed plan, and this year, to add to Shoaib's excitement, he will have the release of his song, 'Ahista Ahista' a day after his birthday, June 20. Shoaib and Dipika keep posting photos, and videos of their precious moments on YouTube. The couple's fans love their lifestyle and their frequent coffee dates, twinning with each other, are also adored by Shoaika fans.

Although Shoaib is a complete family man, his bikes hold a special place in his heart. Let's take a look:

Shoaib Ibrahim is seen flaunting his brand new red sports bike in this photo. He captioned this picture, "Kaha meri ye nazar hai"

This zoomed-in picture of Shoaib with the red beast proves his fascination for bikes. The caption of this picture read: "My red love #ducati #streetfighterv4"

Shoaib Ibrahim takes a smooth ride and poses for a smart picture. The photo caption of his post read, "Life is a beautiful ride #khushrahiyepyaarbaatiye"

Dressed in a white t-shirt, track pant and cap, Shoaib posed for this picture after winning a cricket match. He captioned this post: " sunday well spent brings a week of content. P.s. :- we won again #khushrahiyepyaarbaatiye"

Shoaib Ibrahim, who is an ardent Salman Khan fan, is seen taking a bike ride on the gym premises after his workout.

Here's wishing Shoaib a very happy birthday!

