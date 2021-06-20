Happy Birthday Shoaib Ibrahim: 5 Times the Sasural Simar Ka star dished out major fitness inspiration

On Shoaib Ibrahim’s birthday, we present 5 different ways in which he has managed to be a fitness icon.

Birthdays are a special occasion to celebrate a person and today, Shoaib Ibrahim has turned a year older. He is a prominent name in the television industry. He came into limelight with his show Sasural Simar Ka, where he was paired with the actress Dipika Kakar. The show was a huge hit and the audience loved the chemistry between the two actors. Shoaib and Dipika fell in love during the shoot of the show and got married sometime later. Apart from his work, the actor is a fitness enthusiast.

His pictures on social media are an inspiration for many people as he works hard to maintain his fitness. The actor employs different methods to keep himself physically active and agile. On his birthday, we bring you the five ways Shoaib works out and shells out fitness inspiration for all his fans across the country.

The actor is a gym enthusiast and whenever he has spare time, he will be seen in the gym, doing workouts.

The actor is very good at sports and he often engages himself in activities like football, basketball, badminton, cricket, and others. Glimpses of his fun sports time are often seen on his social media handles.

The actor loves to go cycling in the open air for a great workout and getting some fresh air.

Shoaib is also an expert swimmer and he enjoys splashing in the pool every now and then. Swimming is also an excellent workout and he enjoys doing it.

Last but not the least, dancing is also one of the forms of workout. And it looks like he loves it completely. The actor is a good dancer and he often shares videos of his dance on social media platforms.

Here’s wishing Shoaib Ibrahim, Happy Birthday!

Credits :Shoaib Ibrahim Instagram

