Happy Birthday Shraddha Arya: 10 times the Kundali Bhagya actress showed she is one big 'beach baby'

As Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka our beloved Shraddha Arya celebrates her birthday today (August 17, 2020), we take a look at the times the diva raised the temperatures at beaches, and gave us major 'vacay goals.'
Shraddha Arya is one of the most loved, charming, and vivacious actresses in the Indian Television industry. She has a magnetic force that attracts everyone instantly, and also uplift people's spirits. The confidence and positivity that Shraddha carries along are commendable. It wouldn't be wrong to say, that Shraddha is the 'jaan' of every event. While she plays the shy and innocent Preeta Arora in Kundali Bhagya, in real-life Shraddha is a fun-loving person and is a complete water baby.

While she's seen clad in traditional attires in her onscreen avatar, Shraddha is a fashionista off-screen. From comfy crop tops to elegant outfits to denim, Shraddha certainly knows how to nail her 'perfect look.' However, it is her beach style that often makes people weak in their knees. Shraddha's love for beaches and pools is not hidden from anyone. She is someone who can spend days on a beach, and still miss it the very second she heads back home. 

From soaking the in sun and sand to taking a dip in the water to merely relaxing beside a rock, Shraddha surely knows how to 'enjoy' a beach vacay or day out. Today, as Shraddha celebrates her 'Happy Wala Birthday,'  (August 17, 2020), we take a look at 10 times the diva raised  temperatures at beaches, and gave us major 'vacay goals.'  We bet Shraddha's stylish pictures will push make you crave for a beach holiday! 

10 times Shraddha proved she's a total beach baby: 

1. Cause enjoying the 'little things' is what life is all about

2. Taking a walk in chilled beach water is complete bliss! 

3. Rocks turn into the best couch, isn't it? Relaxing enough! 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So don't start runnin' The flood is comin' We're all gonna drown in here tonight...

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on

4. There's no perfect day to be at a beach, because everyday is beach day! 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Place Happy Space

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on

5. Giving full mermaid vibes. Isn't she simply beautiful? 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on

6. It's about waves, rays, breeze and dreams

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Waves & Rays & Breeze & Dreams...

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on

7. I'm the queen of the oceans.... 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So to make you all feel better - Even I am not here anymore! #vacationhangover #maldives #seasandandsunshine

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on

8. Looking for happiness? It's hidden on the beaches...

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I will hold myself to a standard of grace, not perfection. #imperfectionisinteresting

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on

9. Relaxing with your girl gang in the water is the 'best girls' day out.'

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Now tell me how your day was... ;) @khushranggheena @mimiediaries

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on

10. Taking a short trip to the beachside with your loved ones is all you need in life 

Here's wishing Telly world's most adored water baby Shraddha Arya a very Happy Birthday! You go Girl, Keep Slaying! 

