Happy Birthday Shubhangi Atre: 5 lesser known facts about Angoori Bhabhi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

As Shubhangi Atre, who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, we present to you 5 lesser-known facts about her.

The immensely talented actress Shubhangi Atre is a very popular name in the Indian television sector. The actress rose to fame with her excellent portrayal of roles in TV serials including Kasturi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Do Hanson Ka Jodaaa, etc. and while she had proved her versatility, her performances were also loved by the audience. Shubhangi is presently playing the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the popular TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and her character is immensely popular. On the occasion of her birthday, we present to you some of the lesser-known facts about the beautiful actress.

1. The actress stepped into the shoes of Shilpa Shinde for the role of Bhabhiji in the present show. But this is not the first time she has been cast in the role of Shilpa. Shubhangi had earlier replaced her in a show named ‘Chidiya Ghar’.

2. Shubhangi is highly educated and she holds an MBA degree from IMS, DAVV, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

3. She always had her inclination towards acting but she started her acting career post her marriage. Shubhangi stated that when people started complimenting her looks, she decided to give acting a shot.

4. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is also a trained Kathak dancer and has been practicing it for the last 15 years.

5. Shubhangi Atri is a huge fan of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-star Aasif Sheikh who plays the role of Vibhutiji in the show and stated that she was intimidated by his presence when she had joined the cast of the show.

Pinkvilla team wishes Shivangi Atre a very happy birthday!

Also Read| Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain star Shubhangi Atre tests positive for COVID 19 and goes in home isolation: Report

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×