Happy Birthday Shweta Tiwari: 5 times actress & her daughter Palak Tiwari set mother daughter goals

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most celebrated television actresses in the entertainment industry. She was currently seen in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was under the five finalists. The actress rose to fame from her iconic role of Prerna in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her performance was loved by the fans and since then there is no turning back for her. Apart from this show, she has been part of many hit television shows. Well, the actress is also the mother of two children—Reynash and Palak.

The actress got married twice but her both marriages failed badly. Palak Tiwari is from her first marriage and she has been a very strong support of her. Shweta has often said that it is because of her daughter that she can move ahead. Even her first husband Raja Chaudhary had also praised her for giving a very nice upbringing to their daughter. Recently, she had grabbed headlines after her second husband Abhinav Kohli had put allegations on her.

Well, the mother and daughter relationship is very special. Their bond is unique and one of the strongest. The same is here with Shweta and Palak. Right from being her support to gym friend-both are always seen supporting each other. Today, Shweta is celebrating her birthday and on this day we are bringing some cherished moments of mother and daughter. Take a look here:

Recently, the court had granted Shweta Tiwari the custody of her son Reyansh. The court had also granted Abhinav Kohli visitation rights for a brief period. As per the order, he can meet Reyansh for 2 hours in a week in their building premises in the presence of family members. The actress is very happy with the judgment.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli gets permission to meet son Reyaansh: It is my son’s victory