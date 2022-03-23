Happy Birthday Smriti Irani: 5 TV shows of actress-turned-politician you should watch if you haven’t already

Smriti Zubin Irani – the name needs no introduction! Now a Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, Irani became a household name and gained unparalleled fame in the television industry in the early 2000s. She was a participant in the Miss India pageantry 1998. In the year 2000, she made her television debut with the shows Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, both of which aired on Star Plus. In mid-2000, she got the role of Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which garnered her immense appreciation and fame.

As the actress-turned-politician celebrates her birthday today, let us have a look at 5 of her shows you should watch if you haven’t already!

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Smriti Irani essayed the memorable role of Tulsi Virani in the show. Her performance brought her overnight fame and she soon became a household name. The show followed the story of an ideal daughter-in-law who gets married into a rich family. The show was co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. It aired from 3rd July 2000 to 6th November 2008. Smriti won 5 consecutive Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actress (Popular) and 3 Indian Telly Awards. She quit the show in June 2007, after which she was replaced by Gautami Kapoor. She made a comeback for a special episode in July 2008.

2. Ramayana

Smriti Irani also featured in Zee TV’s Ramayana, which aired in 2002. The show was produced and directed by Baldev Raj Chopra and Ravi Chopra. It aired every Sunday at 9 am. In 2008, the show was recast on Zee TV and DD National.

3. Virrudh: Har Rishta Ek Kurukshetra

Irani not only featured in the soap opera Virrudh: Har Rishta Ek Rishta, but also produced it under her banner Ugraya in association with Applause Entertainment. The show aired on Sony Entertainment Television from 26th March 2007 to 17th January 2008. Apart from Smriti, the show featured Mihika Verma and Achint Kaur in pivotal roles. The show follows the life of Vasudha, who is torn between her father Dhirendra Raisinghania, and her fiancé Sushant.

4. Maniben.com

With Maniben.com, Smriti Irani delved into the genre of comedy. The show was based on a Gujarati play of the same name and featured Irani in the lead. It aired on SAB TV from 8 June 2009 to 24 June 2010.

5. Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan

Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan aired on Star Plus on the weekends from 19 August 2006 to 2nd September 2007. The show was co-produced by Irani and Ekta Kapoor. The story followed the life of Uma (Smriti Irani) who has to look after her family after her father and brother lose their jobs as the mill they worked in shuts down.

