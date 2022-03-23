Happy Birthday Smriti Irani: Anita Hassanandani, Aashka Goradia, Maniesh Paul & more wish the Cabinet Minister

It's the birthday of the audience's favourite bahu on TV, Tulsi Virani aka Smriti Irani. The former actress and present Union Cabinet Minister rings in her birthday today. She rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which made her quite popular among the masses. She has also worked in other shows including Ramayan, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, Virrudh, Teen Bahuraaniyaan, among others. Presently, she is Minister of Women and Child Development.

On the special occasion of her birthday, numerous celebs posted wishes for her on social media.

Her former Kyunki… co-actor Tuhinaa Vohra shared a long post along with some old pictures from the sets. She wrote, “Happy birthday Smriti. My Hindi is terrible but inhe dekhke smriti karo (or some such). The time when the system was to have only two make up rooms - one for all the boys, one for all the girls. And of course we wouldn’t all fit in, so we would adjust on the stairs or on scooters parked outside. Simple times.”

Beautiful times. See post-

Anita Hassanandani shared a post with her picture-

Actress Aashka Goradia shared a birthday post and wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday to you, love you”.

Maniesh Paul shared a pictures from his visit to her home as he wrote, “Wish you a very very happy birthday @smritiiraniofficial ma’am…stay blessed always #mp #wishes #hbd #blessed”. See post-

Divya Seth Shah posted, “you wonderful you” in the story.

Ruchikaa Kapoor also shared a post with a picture of Smriti Irani as she wrote, “Happyyy Birthdayyy Inspiration.”





Also read- Mouni Roy sends birthday wishes to Smriti Irani, recalls her 'most favourite story' about the former actor