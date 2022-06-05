Happy Birthday Sonalika Joshi: Here are Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress' stylish off-screen looks

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhide celebrates her birthday today. The actress was born on 5 June 1976 in a Maharashtrian family and completed her education in B.A. Sonalika is married to Sameer Joshi, and the duo is parents to daughter Arya Joshi. The actress rose to fame with her stint in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and she stars opposite Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Atmaram Tukaram Bhide. Sonalika plays his wife, Madhavi Bhide and their pair has been entertaining the audiences for a long time.

Apart from this, Sonalika has also been a part of Marathi films such as 'Zuluk' in which she played a pivotal role. She has also hosted SAB Ke Anokhe Awards and acted in famous Marathi plays such as Bol Bachchan and Wadhata Wadhata Wadhe among others. For the unversed, Sonalika and Mandar were also a part of another show where they played an on-screen couple. They were seen together as a couple in the television show Parivartan.

It may surprise you but the actress loves fashion in real life and holds a degree also in it, but didn't pursue it as a career. She is quite active on her social media handle and often drops her fashionable pictures. Her Instagram account offers a glimpse into her real life and fans equally adore Sonalika as much as they love Madhavi Bhide.

As the actress celebrates her birthday today, let's have a glance at Sonalika's stylish off-screen looks

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

The sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and highly entertaining shows on television screens. The show has been entertaining for more than a decade, and its fanbase has grown multiple times over the years. Its interesting plot with hilarious twists and turns makes the show among the most-watched. All the characters in the show have individual personalities and they are seen living peacefully amid their diversity. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah comprises some highly talented actors including Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Shyam Pathak, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi among others.

