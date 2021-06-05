Happy Birthday Sonalika Joshi: Lesser known facts about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Madhavi Bhide

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhide is celebrating her birthday today.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a daily dose of entertainment for the audience. Since beginning, the show has been getting a lot of love for its family-friendly content. It is also the one of the most-watched shows as it brings out situation-based humour which keeps the fans hooked. All the characters in the show have entertained viewers with their funny antics. One of them is actress Sonalika Joshi who plays the role of Madhavi Bhide in the series. She is popular for her character and fans love her performance.

In the show, she is seen as Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide's wife. Her husband (played by Mandar Chandwadkar) is a tuition teacher. And to help her family, she has a small business of selling pickles and papads. But many don’t know that the actress is also a famous face in the Marathi entertainment industry. She has worked in numerous Marathi movies before starring in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Joshi, who is celebrating her birthday today, was born on 5 June 1976, in a Marathi Hindu family. She has completed B.A. Sonalika is married to Sameer Joshi and is a mother of daughter, Arya Joshi.

And to make this occasion more special, we have some lesser-known facts about the actress. Take a look here:

1. Marathi films:

Sonalika had played a key role in a Marathi film titled Zuluk. The film revolved around Dr Utkarsh, a successful surgeon, who does not give time to his family. Girish Oak, played the role of Dr Utkarsh and Aishwarya Narkar was seen playing his musician wife, Aru. Sonalika had portrayed the role of Teju, their daughter.

2. Fashion enthusiast:

It may surprise you but the actress loves fashion in real life. She holds a degree also in it, but didn't pursue it as a career. So, don’t be surprised if you see her in a complete makeover someday.

3. Award show and Marathi plays:

Sonalika has also hosted the Award Show called SAB Ke Anokhe Awards and acted in famous Marathi plays such as Bol Bachchan and Wadhata Wadhata Wadhe among others.

4. Picture with real-life daughter:

She had shared a picture with her real-life daughter and it had gone viral. The actress in the post mentioned her relation with the daughter. Her fans were shocked to see her daughter and showered lot of love on the post.

5. Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika:

Many of you may not know that the on-screen couple has played this role earlier also. They were seen together as a Marathi couple in a television show Parivartan.

