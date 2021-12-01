Happy Birthday Sourabh Raaj Jain: Reasons why the actor deserved to stay longer in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Sourabh Raaj Jain is a well-known actor in the telly world. He has been part of many popular shows and among them, his role as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat gained him immense popularity. Viewers were recognising him as Lord Krishna. The show Mahabharat, based on the Sanskrit epic, aired from 2013 to 2014 on Star Plus. The story mainly focuses on Pandavas and Karna and tells the story through their point of view. Well, Sourabh also did participate in the reality shows and the latest one was Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 this year.

Apart from him, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Mahek Chahal, Aastha Gill has also participated in the stunt-based reality show. But if you could remember Sourabh's elimination had sparked a huge row on social media. Fans considered that he did not deserve to be eliminated from the show so early. He was performing all the tasks efficiently but then also he had to leave the show.

Reportedly, Sourabh Raaj Jain was sent in the elimination stunt by Arjun Bijlani. He was up against Mahekk Chahal and Anushka Sen. Mahekk was given a 5-minute penalty for not doing the stunt according to the rules. She was still faster than Sourabh. Fans were not impressed to see him getting eliminated and called it unfair.

Fans were furious over his eviction and demanded he should be back. Shweta Tiwari had also said expressed displeasure with mytho-king’s elimination and added ‘jo ho gya, so ho gya’. Shweta also mentioned that Arjun Bijlani could have nominated somebody else for the stunt.

Sourabh’s wife also took to social media expressing disappointment and wrote, “Question to all.. putting up Sourabh Raaj Jain in the direct elimination round when he completed all the stunts, never got Fear Fanda, never aborted a stunt..is this correct? Is this justice?”.

