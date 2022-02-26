Happy Birthday Sriti Jha: 5 pics that prove that Kumkum Bhagya actress is a globetrotter

Sriti Jha is among the most popular actresses of the television industry and she has been part of numerous shows. She is particularly famous for her role of Pragya in the daily soap Kumkum Bhagya, in which she is paired with Shabir Ahluwalia. She started her acting career with Dhoom Machaao Dhoom in 2007, and worked in popular shows like Jiya Jale, Shaurya Aur Suhani, Jyoti, Rakt Sambandh, etc. Sriti’s acting in the show Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? was highly appreciated. She also showcased her acting talent in the show Balika Vadhu and she has been part of Kumkum Bhagya from 2014 to 2022.

It is the birthday of the actress and on her special day, we have delved into her personal life which includes her love for travelling. Sriti often shares pictures on her social media. Here are pictures showcasing her passion for travelling:

New York

The actress has shared a beautiful picture from her trip to New York City. She has shared a bird view shot of the setting sun and people doing ice skating.

Himachal Pradesh

In the picture, she is seen slacklining in the Gunegar area of Himachal Pradesh. The lush greenery and beautiful hills are truly mesmerising.

Amsterdam

This was from her trip to Amsterdam. She captioned, “Doors to distance #amsterdam”

Malpas

It is a short video from her cosy stay in Malpas, a small town in England. She captioned, “This popped up on my phone as a memory... @tbmretreats has been one of my favourite places to be. I can’t wait for the next one @thebookmatchmaker @k8t4 @clarey_mary @mascara_and_ mud I can’t ever thank you enough for what you’ve created”.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Sriti Jha a very happy birthday!

