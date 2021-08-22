Happy Birthday Sudhanshu Pandey: Did you know why the actor left his music group, Band of Boys?

Sudhanshu Pandey, who doesn’t need any introduction, is currently riding high on the success of the show Anupamaa. The show has been continuing to rule the TRP charts for so many months. His role of Vanraj Shah has been appreciated a lot by viewers and he is also very happy with the way the audience is giving love to his work. The actor had earlier also mentioned that the show has been a turning point in his career. Apart from television serials, the actor has been part of many films and is also recognised as a well-known singer.

If you could remember he was part of the music group Band of Boys. The group was extremely famous for its songs—Meri Neend, Gori, Ishq. The band members include Karan Oberoi, Siddharth Haldipur, Sherrin Varghese, Chintoo Bhosle and Sudhanshu Pandey. The band became overnight popular. But after some time the band was broken up. Anupamaa actor left the group. As reported in India.com, he had mentioned the reason for leaving the group. He said that he wanted to concentrate on his acting career.

They stole our hearts with their very first album release Yeh Bhi Woh Bhi in 2002. The song not only topped the charts for weeks but also created a new image for pop in the country. They were so good that they were called the Backstreet Boys and the Boyzone of India. He discovered his passion for acting and left Band of Boys to pursue acting. He went to work in numerous Bollywood films such as Singh Is Kinng, Singham, Dus Kahaniyaan, Saas Bahu Aur Sensex, Yakeen, Murder 2, and so on.

He made his acting debut with the Bollywood film Khiladi 420 following which he has appeared in over 45 films and shows including The Myth starring Jackie Chan. In 2018 he released his first single "Teri Adaa". Sudhanshu Pandey has also done web series—The Casino, Hundred. He is married to Mona Pandey and is the father of two sons--Nirvaan and Vivaan Pandey.