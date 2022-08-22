Happy Birthday Sudhanshu Pandey: Rare family PICS of the Anupamaa actor

Popular actor Sudhanshu Pandey celebrates his birthday today August 22. The actor needs no introduction as presently he is winning hearts with his exceptional acting chops in the top-rated show Anupamaa. Sudhanshu is being appreciated by the masses for his outstanding acting and many love his character Vanraj. Apart from television, the actor has been part of many films and is also recognised as a well-known singer. If you could remember he was part of the music group Band of Boys.

The group was extremely famous for its songs—Meri Neend, Gori, Ishq. The band members included Karan Oberoi, Siddharth Haldipur, Sherrin Varghese, Chintoo Bhosle, and Sudhanshu Pandey. The band became popular overnight. But after some time, the band disbanded. He made his acting debut with the Bollywood film Khiladi 420 following which he appeared in over 45 films and shows including The Myth starring Jackie Chan. In 2018, he released his first single "Teri Adaa". Sudhanshu Pandey has also done web series—The Casino, Hundred.

Speaking about his personal life, the actor is married to Mona Pandey and is the father of two sons, Nirvaan and Vivaan Pandey. Sudhanshu also maintains an active presence on his social media handle and often drops pictures and videos from his personal and professional lives. His social media also has his precious family's unseen pictures which are truly a treat for his fans. He often shares photos of his parents and grandparents and his fans also shower their immense love on them.

So on his birthday, let's take a look at Sudhanshu Pandey's precious family pictures:

Sudhanshu's mother

Sudhanshu's father

Sudhanshu with his aunt

Sudhanshu's father's maternal grandmother

Sudhanshu's childhood picture with his mother, father, and elder brother

Here, the first picture is of Sudhanshu with his sons, the second picture is of Sudhanshu's grandfather and the last photo is of Sudhanshu's father

Sudhanshu with his elder brother

Pinkvilla Team wishes Sudhanshu Pandey a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey on Paras Kalnawat's 'breach of contract': It's nobody's fault