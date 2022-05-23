Happy Birthday Suganda Mishra Bhosale: Aishwarya Rai to Sonu Nigam, 5 stars comedienne mimics the best

Popular comedienne Suganda Mishra Bhosle marks her birthday today on April 23. She was born in Amritsar, Punjab on 23 April 1988. At present, she is among the most popular comedians in the entertainment industry. Her journey to this successful profession started by working in BIG FM India as a radio jockey. She then went on to participate in the famous TV reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar and became third-runner up in the show. Due to her stint in this reality show, she received a lot of recognition and appreciation for her melodious voice. After that, she appeared in the TV comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge as a participant and became one of the finalists in the show. Post this, she went on to feature in many TV shows like Dance Plus, IPL Extra Inning, Baal Veer, The Kapil Sharma Show, and The Drama Company. Suganda also marked her debut with the movie Heropanti in 2014 in a supporting role.

Apart from her flourishing career, Suganda also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media. She recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend-actor, Dr. Sanket Bhosale. To note, Sanket Bhosale is also a well-known comedienne. Their relationship started because of their dating rumors when they were just good friends but later they started dating and soon fell in love. The couple decided to get married in 2020, but they had to postpone it due to COVID restrictions. The duo finally tied the knot on April 26, 2021, and their adorable pictures and videos from the wedding were all over the internet. Suganda and Sanket are often seen enjoying marital bliss and also sharing their mushy pictures and funny reels with their fans on social media.

Suganda is best known for mimicking well-known celebrities and she truly excels in doing this. Her fans too love her style of imitating the celebs and she often shares these videos on her Instagram handle. On the occasion of this superstar's birthday, let's have a look at the five top celebs Suganda imitates the best.

Sonu Nigam

In the above video, we can see Suganda imitating the famous singer Sonu Nigam. This clip is from an award function where Suganda was seen dressed exactly like Sonu and replicating the actions of the singer.

Lata Mangeshkar

Here, Suganda can be seen mimicking the late legend Lata Mangeshkar Ji (Lata Didi). The comedienne was joined by her husband Sanket who was also seen imitating rapper Honey Singh. The duo truly nailed their characters and their fans showered immense love on this video. The two surely know to tickle the bones of their fans and this video is proof of it.

Bhagyashree

The above clip is from Zee Comedy Show that aired on Zee TV from 31st July 2021 to 7th November 2021. Here again, Suganda and Sanket can be seen imitating Bollywood stars Bhagyashree and Salman Khan. The concept of their mimicry is based on the famous film 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. Director Farah Khan and actress Bhagyashree are also seen enjoying this act of the comediennes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

This short promo is from 'The Drama Company' that aired on Sony TV from 16 July 2017 to 14 January 2018. In this video, Suganda can be seen imitating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's character Paro from the film Devdas. Here the comedienne can be seen teasing Vivek Oberoi as she is dressed up as Paro.

Kokilaben aka Rupal Patel

In this reel, we can spot Suganda imitating Kokilaben aka Rupal Patel's dialogue from Saath Nibhana Sathiya. She is seen saying the famous dialogue 'Rasode Mei Kon Tha' by delivering hilarious expressions.

Suganda is truly a powerhouse of talent and can mimic any character with great excellence.

Pinkvilla wishes Suganda Mishra Bhosale a very happy birthday!

