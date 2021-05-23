Happy Birthday Sugandha Mishra: 5 times she and hubby Dr Sanket Bhosale set major couple goals

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra turns a year older today and to mark the occasion, we bring you some of her best mushy photos with actor-husband Dr Sanket Bhosale that will leave you in awe of the couple.

Well, this year’s birthday will surely be very special for actor-comic Sugandha Mishra. After all, this is her first birthday after marriage and she will be celebrating it with her hubby Dr. Sanket Bhosale and family. The couple will keep the celebration low-key owing to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. However, Sanket left no stone unturned to make his wife feel special today. The Heropanti actress has also been receiving heartfelt wishes from her fans and dear ones on social media.

To note, Sugandha and Sanket recently tied the knot and are currently enjoying their marriage life. They exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Jalandhar on April 26, 2021. They broke the internet with their breathtaking photos from the wedding and other ceremonies. Needless to say, both are now one of the most loved couples in the industry. Be it their mushy pictures or their cute social media PDA, Sugandha and Sanket have been dishing out major couple goals for everyone. Well, what makes their chemistry so special is the fact that they are quite similar to each other.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sugandha had revealed that she and Sanket share a similar taste in a lot of things. She said, “We love to travel, eat, sing and our sense of humour is also very similar. Sanket’s mom wanted to be a singer, while my mom wanted to be a doctor. So now both their wishes have been completed. Sanket is very caring and family oriented, I love that about him.” As the actress turns a year older today, we bring you 5 best loved up photos of the couple that proves they are a match made in heaven.

1. Sugandha announced her engagement with Sanket with this beautiful picture. The two are seen head over heels in love with each other. Clad in lavender attire, the actress looked stunning posing with Sanket, who complimented her in all-black outfit.

2. Both twinned with each other in yellow. Sugandha and Sanket can be seen beaming with joy as they pose together for the perfect click.

3. Sugandha shared these beautiful pictures on the occasion of Sanket’s birthday and expressed her undying love for him. The actress wrote, Happy Birthday @drrrsanket I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you....U Never Cease to Amaze me...Thank You for Who you are, and all that you do...U r My Companion, Comforter and a friend...Happy Birthday Hubby.”

4. The couple can be seen at their traditional best. Sharing the stunning click, the Baba ki chowki show host wrote, “Mulgi ‘मराठी’ Shikli Pragati Zhaali Thank You EveryBuddy for your Immense Love and Blessings #Dhanyawaad.”

5.The click speaks volumes about the newly married couple’s sizzling chemistry. Sugandha & Sanket looked totally smitten with each other posing for the picture-perfect.

Pinkvilla wishes Sugandha Mishra a very Happy Birthday!

