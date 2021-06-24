Happy Birthday Sumona Chakravarti: Some lesser known facts about The Kapil Sharma Show actress

Sumona's first on-stage performance was in the year 2009 and she also made a Bollywood debut at the age of 10.

Sumona Chakravarti is among the most popular actresses on the Indian television screens. She is immensely popular for her role as Kapil Sharma’s on-screen wife, Manju, for the comedy program The Kapil Sharma Show. She received massive appreciation and love for her comic timing and excellent expressions on the show. The beautiful actress is also popular for her gorgeous sari looks and her hilarious dialogue delivery. The actress has been tickling our funny bones for years. But do you know, she never expected of becoming a comic actress. Hence, on the birthday of the remarkable actress, here are some of the lesser-known facts about her.

The actress made her Bollywood debut at the age of 10 with the movie Mann. The movie cast comprised , Manisha Koirala, and Anil Kapoor.

The actress was the second runner-up for the beauty pageant Times of India Mr. and Miss Perfect 2004.

Sumona was also a contestant of Miss Mumbai in 2005 and a finalist of Streax Savvy Cow Girl in 2006.

Her first on-stage performance was in the year 2009, for the musical called Da Dating Truths.

Sumona Chakravarti and Kapil Sharma had won the show “Kahani Comedy Circus Ki '' as a couple and since then, they have been working together.

The actress has been dating Samrat Mukherjee for the past 4 years. He is a cousin of the famous Bollywood actress Kajol and is a prominent actor in the Bengali film industry. He has also worked in few Hindi movies. According to reports, Sumona is 11 years younger than Samrat.

