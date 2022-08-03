Happy Birthday Sunil Grover: 5 dapper looks of comedian & actor other than his on-screen characters

Sunil Grover, who is popularly known for his screen name Dr. Gulati, needs no introduction. He is an excellent actor and comedian, who adds life to whichever character he imbibes. The actor is quite popular for his role of Gutthi on the television show Comedy Nights with Kapil and Dr. Mashoor Gulati as well as Rinku Devi in The Kapil Sharma Show. He is known for his witty replies and impeccable comic timing. He has also worked in movies like Pataakha, Bharat, and Baaghi, among others. The actor rings on his birthday on August 3. We have all seen his comedy-based getups, hence on his birthday here are some different looks of the versatile actor.

Going for a bike ride

Kanpur Wale Khuranas actor has sported a casual yet stylish look as he enjoys a bike ride. He sported a maroon t-shirt with cotton pants and a blue checkered shirt.

Street style in leather jacket

The actor looks dapper in the rogue look as he sported a black t-shirt with a leather jacket. He paired it with black sunglasses.

Walking the ramp

Gangs of Filmistan fame sported a royal look as he walked the ramp in a white sherwani. It has silver embroidery work all over it. He had paired the look with white sports shoes and black sunglasses.

Punjabi look

Sunil Grover looks like a Punjabi man as he sported a yellow kurta pajama and pagdi.

Enjoying serenity with a boat ride

The actor is seen enjoying the calm and peace around him as he enjoys a boat ride. He sported a red puffer jacket and black joggers.

Pinkvilla team wishes Sunil Grover a very happy birthday!

