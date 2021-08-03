Happy Birthday Sunil Grover: Here are some lesser known facts about the audience’s favorite Gutthi

The excellent actor and ace comedian Sunil Grover is a name that is recognized by every person in the country. It is because of the heart and soul he puts in every character that he plays. He has been part of numerous shows and movies, but the show that made him an overnight star was Comedy Night with Kapil, where he played the role of Gutthi. The marvelous comical timing and the incredible expressions made him the audience’s favorite in no time. But later, he exited the show and started his own show. Later, he collaborated again with Kapil Sharma in the show The Kapil Sharma Show.

In the show, he played the role of Dr. Mashoor Gulati, Rinku, and other characters. The show was a huge hit, and people loved his performance. The actor had recently appeared on a web series, where he played an impressive role of a serious police inspector. The actor’s versatile talent is quite evident from the variety of roles portrayed by him.

On the special day of his birthday, we bring you some lesser-known facts about the comedian:

The witty, talented, and adorable actor was born in Sirsa, Haryana. He has a master’s degree in theatre from Chandigarh.

The actor started his career as an RJ for the Radio Mirchi, where he played Sudarshan, aka Sud, and hosted the show ‘Hansi Ke Phuware.'

Sunil Grover has walked the ramp for Mandira Bedi for a fashion show, in which he was seen sporting the sari collection.

The actor had revealed that his famous character Gutthi in Comedy Nights with Kapil is based on a person in his college.

He was the ambassador of the Filmy Channel for some duration.

He is happily married to Arti, and he has a son Mohan, who is six years old.