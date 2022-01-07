Happy Birthday Supriya Pathak: Khichdi to Idhar Udhar, 5 famous TV shows of the actress that fans still love

Supriya Pathak is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She has worked in both the television and entertainment industry. The veteran actress is mostly popular for playing the role of Hansa Parekh in the Khichdi and for her vitriolic avatar of "Dhankor Baa" in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. From her stellar performance, she has created a niche for herself. She always leaves her fans in awe. Pathak's first foray into acting was under her mother's direction.

Her portrayal of Subhadra won her the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. She then performed in Vijeta (1982), Bazaar (1982), Masoom (1983) and Mirch Masala (1985). She had a minor role in the biopic Gandhi (1982) and starred in the 1988 French film, The Bengali Night. Her television roles include Idhar Udhar, Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Khichdi, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Chanchan among others. Today is her birthday and on this special day let’s take a look at her popular television roles which fans still love to watch it.

Idhar Udhar: The sitcom was first aired on Doordarshan in 1985 and was directed by Anand Mahendroo and produced by Shobha Doctor. It starred real-life sisters Ratna Pathak and Supriya Pathak. Its first season was taken off the air after 12 episodes.

Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka: It was the first Hindi fiction series to reach 1000 episodes and is one of the longest television serials of Indian television. The show was a remake of a Gujarati show on ETV Gujarati called Sapna Na Vavetar.

Khichdi: The audience loved the show very much. Her role was very much appreciated and it is still remembered.

Baa Bahoo Aur Baby: The series was produced by Hats Off Productions and centered around a fictitious Gujarati Thakkar family. The second season was brought in August 2009 due to popular demand from viewers.

Mohandas B.A.L.L.B: It was the first serial they produced and acted in, under the banner. It was a detective show.

