Happy Birthday Supriya Pilgaonkar: Here’s how Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes celebrated her special day

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 star cast Shaheer Sheikh along with leading lady Erica Fernandes celebrated Supriya Pilgaonkar’s birthday. All three stars of the leading show share a great comradery amongst one another and have done a tremendous amount of work together on-screen. Shaheer took to Instagram and shared a video where the cast is celebrating with Supriya by cutting the cake. Sachin Pilgaonkar was also present during the celebration. Shaheer has previously spoken about working with Supriya. In a chat with TOI, he had mentioned that he convinced Supriya to return for the third season of the show.

Shaheer Sheikh said, “I was so excited when I heard about the show's third season, the moment I got to know I just called up Supriya maa and told her you have to do this, you can't say know. No excuses. Because there were chances that she might not do the show as she had signed up something else. Maine actually woh haq jataya joh sirf Dev ka tha Ishwari par.." Supriya Pilgaonkar added to it by saying, “Nahi nahi pehla haq tumhara he hai, Dev ka baad mein hai."

Click here to see the video:

Further, Supriya had spoken about her conversation with Shaheer to return for the show. She said, “He called me, Maa yeh karna hai and this was the first time, he said yeh karna hai so firmly. It was my first day on the sets of some other project, he told me I don't know what else you are doing but you have to do the show. I asked him if Erica is also doing the show and I called her and checked when she also said yes, I have no reason to say no to the show.”

Also Read| Shaheer Sheikh on convincing Supriya Pilgaonkar for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Told her, you can’t say no