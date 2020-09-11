Happy Birthday Surbhi Chandna: Here are 5 reasons why we think the Naagin 5 star is relatable

Today, as the Surbhi Chandna rings in her birthday, we're going to list down 'five reasons' why we feel the Naagin 5 star is extremely relatable to make her day 'extra special.' Read on.

'Happy Birthday to you, happy birthday, happy birthday, happy birthday, dear Surbhi!' All Surbhi Chandna fans are dancing in merriment and singing this beautiful song for their beloved actress, as it is her 'Happy Wala Birthday' today (September 11, 2020). Yes, Surbhi has turned year an older, and her fans cannot keep calm. From being a terrific performer to being a dear friend to being the diva, Surbhi has made many hearts skip a beat by being 'who she is!'

There are ample of reasons, Surbhi is not only among the most loved and adored actresses in the Telly world but also why she is a 'fan favourite.' She is filled with positive and optimism and is known to spread happiness around with her charm. She carries herself with immense grace and poise. While she holds her 'star status,' to her fans she is like a friend, as she not only interacts with them but also acknowledges the love they shower on her. Today, as the Surbhi rings in her birthday, we're going to list down 'five reasons' why we feel the Naagin 5 star is extremely relatable to make her day 'extra special'

1. Fun-loving and the 'Jaan' of parties

We all know someone crazy, lively, and always gleeful. In the Indian Television industry, it is our dear Surbhi Chandna. She is the powerhouse of the Telly world, who keeps the atmosphere around her jubilant every time. From masti with his actors to directors to spot dada, Surbhi knows to make the most of every small moment. She is the notorious one who loves to play pranks, capture fun-loving BTS moments on sets, and whatnot. She believes in making every moment memorable, and find happiness in the smallest of things.

Whether it is stealing fun-filled moments with her cast and crew on the sets or becoming the center of attraction during parties, and get-together, Surbhi has some magical magnetic energy in her. Well, let us just put it this way, she is the 'darling' of the tinselville, and there's no arguing.

2. A complete 'Foodie'

Surbhi's love for food is not hidden from anyone! From chole bhatture to pani puri, Surbhi enjoys all delicacies. Be in Indian, Italian, or Mexican, when it comes to experimenting with cuisines, Surbhi is all in for it. While many other celebrities go on strict diets to maintain their sleek figure, Surbhi enjoys indulging in scrumptious meals. This does not mean that our girl is not fitness cautious. She is, very much! She works out regularly to be in shape, and send a good message across, but does not mind relishing good food during her cheat days. Balancing between food, diet, and workout is the trick Surbhi follows! However, it cannot be denied that she is a complete foodie, and resistance to mouth-watering dishes is difficult for our girl.

3. Sassy but Cute

Lively, bold, full of spirit, cheeky... the adjectives would end, but it would still not do complete justice to describe everyone's favorite Surbhi. Like we previously mentioned, she's is a prankster, and would leave no chance to pull her co-star or friend's leg. There's never a dull moment around her, as she keeps cheering everyone up with her quirky one-liners, her laughter, and her antics. While she does tease her friends quite often, she ensures that no one is hurt, and brings a smile on their face with her cuteness. She is loving like a mother, caring like a sister, protective like a father, understanding like a brother, and a good advisor like a teacher. She is the 'best' friend anyone can have, and after reading all this, certainly, you would too want to have Surbhi Chandna as their best friend, don't you?

Take a look at Surbhi's recent Instagram post here:

4. Chirpy and speaks her mind

There's a saying, 'Think before you speak,' but maybe that does not apply in Surbhi's case, well, in a good way of course. Often, we have seen celebrities micing their words on various topics. But, Surbhi is someone who just speaks what is running in her mind. She is chirpy and talkative. Even her interviews feel like a friendly conversation. She makes the interviewee extremely comfortable and forms an instant bond. You can listen to Surbhi talking for hours, because she's fun, speaks naturally, makes it feel like an informal chat, and adds spunk with her quirky side. From her laughs to her expressions, when Surbhi begins to share something, you just don't want it to end!

Also, not to miss, she does not shy away from expressing her opinions on important topics and taking a stand. Be it trolling or pointing out some wrongs, Surbhi stands headstrong to deal with issues.

5. For her, family and friends are 'top priorities'

In this competitive world, everyone is working round the clock, and barely times find to spend time with their loved ones. Though our beloved Surbhi is also a 'busy bee,' her 'priorities' have always been her family and friends. This nowhere means that she compromises on work. But, with time, Surbhi has learnt the art to balance her hectic schedule so well that she manages to make time for everybody and spread happiness across. She knows how to maintain relationships and friendships, which many have forgotten in their busy lifestyle. From remembering a friend's birthday to planning outings for family, Surbhi does it all despite being caught up in several things. Maybe that is what we wish to learn from her, be happy, and keep others happy!

While she shares a great bond with everyone, her loving camaraderie with her mommy dearest deserves a special mention! The mother-daughter duo is best friends, and there's no secret between them, as they share everything, building a bond of love and trust! Surbhi is a complete Mama's Girl, and their equation is all things adorbs!

We all have heard about Surbhi's style and fashion numerous times. The actress loves to experiment with new trends and is always a step ahead to try something new. From cool casuals to red carpet looks to her ethnic attires, Surbhi's fashion game is on point always. Not only her outfit, but people take inspiration from her makeup and hairstyles also. She is undoubtedly one of the most-followed trendsetters among the youth and the millennial!

Here's showering loads of love on Surbhi Chandna and wishing her a very Happy Birthday! You go, Girl! Keep shining and rocking as you do!

