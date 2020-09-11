  1. Home
Happy Birthday Surbhi Chandna: Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Jyoti, Shrenu Parikh & others pour love on Naagin 5 star

From Surbhi Jyoti to Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna's good friends from the industry shower her with love and blessings on her birthday. Take a look at their sweet birthday wishes for the Naagin 5 actress.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: September 11, 2020 02:36 pm
Surbhi Chanda is the 'darling' of the Indian Television industry. She has been mesmerizing fans for many years with her acting mettle and power-packed performance. Today (September 11) is a special day for Surbhi as she is celebrating her 'Happy Birthday.' Yes, the Naagin 5 star has turned a year older and is beaming in happiness. From her fans to friends to colleagues, everyone has been showering their love, blessings and best wishes on Surbhi to make her day extra special and to make her feel more loved today. 

From Surbhi Jyoti to Shivangi Joshi, many of Surbhi Chandna's good friends from the industry took to their social media handle to shower her with birthday love. Surbhi Jyoti shared a collage of her beautiful throwback pictures with the Ishqbaaaz actress and wrote, 'Happy Birthday meir Grah Shobha. Stay bright, keep rocking, and keep entertaining us.' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi also shared a collage of her 'happy moments' with Surbhi and wrote, 'Happy Birthday love you lots.' 

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Surbhi Chandna: Here are 5 reasons why we think the Naagin 5 star is relatable

The diva's Isqbaaaz co-star Shrenu Parikh shared not one or two, but three posts for the birthday girl. Shrenu expressed, 'People nail it, you my chirayya, axe it. It's our Naagin's birthday. Happy Birthday, Baby.' She also gave a sneak peek into their madness.' On the other hand, Mansi Srivastava shared goofy moments with Surbhi and Shrenu, expressing, 'Happiest birthday to this pretty, cute, smart inspiring woman. Aaj birthday hai, and ab tum badi ho gayi ho. Calling Surbhi their 'golden entertainer' Mansi sent her more love.' 

Karanvir Bohra shared a throwback picture from his happy vacay times with Surbhi and reminisces the good old days as he sent birthday love to her. Surbhi's Naagin 5 co-star Mohit Sehgal also shared a fun-loving picture from the sets with her, as he penned a sweet birthday note for her. Mohit wrote, Happy birthday meri heroine. Cheers to all the madness and laughter. May your year be full of it.' Well, this has surely made Jay and Bani fans emotional! 

Take a look at Surbhi's friends wishing her on her birthday: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday meri heroine Cheers to all the madness and laughter May your year be full of it @officialsurbhic

A post shared by Mohit Sehgal (@itsmohitsehgal) on

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna is 'thrilled' to receive a birthday surprise on Naagin 5 sets & calls it 'unbelievable'; Watch

