Happy Birthday Surbhi Chandna: Water soaked actor in these 5 hot swimsuit PICS prove she's a total Aqua baby

Surbhi Chandna is that name of the small screen who has made a place in all our hearts within no time. Be it her bubbly nature or her happy go lucky attitude, fans love it all. From being the crazy Annika in Ishqbaaz to the sultry Naagin in Naagin 5, she has always excelled in all her portrayals and fans never have enough of her. Well, talking about her personal life, the actress is just as chirpy and happy as she is on the screen most of the time. If you follow her on Instagram you would know, that the gorgeous diva loves travelling and moreover her favourite destinations include the ones with beaches or pools. No kidding! Today on her birthday, we bring 5 such instances that would prove to you that Surbhi Chandna is a complete water baby and she loved to be around water all the time.

We know that going to the Maldives had become a new trend in showbiz and Surbhi Chandna was no exception as she too gave in to the trend and gave us major vacay goals. In this picture, the actress looked stunning in her tube neck crop top and a sarong with a pink floral pattern as she stood in and posed in the water. Doesn’t it appear as if she was made to pose in a beach?

What does hotness combined with cuteness look like? It exactly looks like this picture of Surbhi. The diva will leave you speechless in her multi-coloured bikini and leave us wondering that how can someone look so flawless all the time?

Did someone just ask how a mermaid looks like? Well, this picture is an answer to all those asking this question. Surbhi Chandna is setting fire in the pool as she is submerged in the water with only less than half her body visible out of the water. She is staring into the camera with both her hands lifted to hold her hair. Indeed she is looking breathtakingly gorgeous.

Who doesn’t want to bring in their birthday like this? Sitting on a hammock right over the water body under the open sky and eating their own cake. Well, if someone is bringing in their birthday near a water body too then there is nothing more we need to prove that she is a water baby.

Look at that swag! Isn’t the diva grabbing all the eyeballs with this picture? Well, it may be an old picture but this proves that Surbhi’s love for water goes back in time and she has always veen a water baby.

