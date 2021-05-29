Happy Birthday Surbhi Jyoti: 6 times the actress proved she is a nature lover

On the birthday of Surbhi Jyoti, we reveal to you her intense love for gardening and nature.

The stunning beauty and talent pool, Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most famous actresses on the Indian television screens. The actress started her career with theater and made her way into Punjabi films like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya, and Munde Patiala De. She made her television debut with the show Qubool Hai, starring opposite Karan Singh Grover. The show was a huge hit and people loved the romantic chemistry between Asad and Zoya. The actress has also worked in other shows including Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Naagin 3, and others. The actress has also worked wonders on OTT platforms with the web series named Tanhaiyan and most recently Qubool Hai 2.0, where her role was highly appreciated. Apart from her professional life, the actress is very active on social media and loves to shares pictures of herself with her fans. The actress is very fond of nature and natural surroundings. She loves to spend a long time absorbing the beauty of nature and emanated positivity from it. Here are 6 instances that prove she is nature’s child.

What is the better place to be than being on your green balcony with a beautiful plant and gorgeous dress?

The actress lights up like a flower as she sits surrounded by orange beautiful flowers. She wrote in the caption, “You have my heart.”

The actress is herself a part of a floral bouquet as she charms everyone with her smile. She wrote in the caption, “I have never been to any place better than this.”

A weekend getaway is always equal to some peaceful time in the greenery and fresh air.

Her smile can cheer up anyone being gloomy in the lockdown. She wrote, “My lockdown buddies”.

She dazzles as a plant lady, like quotes, “Every leaf speaks bliss to me. - Emily Bronte”

Also Read| Surbhi Jyoti spreads positivity amidst the COVID 19 situation with her post; Says 'Have hope and keep going'

Credits :Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

Share your comment ×