Happy Birthday Surbhi Jyoti: 7 times the Naagin 3 star mesmerised us with her traditional looks

As Surbhi Jyoti turns a year older today, we take a look at the times when the Naagin 3 star left us awe-struck and spellbind with her beautiful ethnic looks. Take a look.

Surbhi Jyoti is no new name in the Telly world and needs no special introduction. The beautiful actress made her TV debut as Zoya with Qubool Hai opposite Karan Singh Grover. Within no time, she charmed everyone with her acting prowess and performance. She became a household name instantly and garnered umpteen attention from all over. This was just the beginning of a rising star, as later Surbhi went on to grab eyeballs as the enticing Bela in Naagin 3.

While she has been missing from the small screen for quite some time now, she has been going from strength to strength. Every single time, Surbhi has graced the TV screen, she has left us all impressed and wanting to see her more. But, did you know she Surbhi was an RJ (radio jockey) before she decided to take up acting? Well, yes she was, and maybe that's the secret of her pleasing and sensuous voice. Apart from her acting and soothing voice, if there's anything that Surbhi is just perfect at, it is her fashion choices.

She's a diva in the true sense. Give her anything, and she will show you the perfect way to rock it. Surbhi's fashion game is always on point, and she has earned herself the title of a fashionista. Blessed with flawless and glowing skin, perfectly-shaped jawline, attractive eyes, long lustrous hair, and a lithe frame, Surbhi is a delight to watch. She's one such actress who will fascinate you with her beauty first, and they enthrill you will her talents. With time, she has mastered the art of giving her own touch to everything she wears, make it her own, and nail the look like no one else can. Her personality uplifts the vibe and mood of her look overall.

Though she looks marvelous in everything that she wears, her traditional looks are just the best, and we're not saying it. When Surbhi dolls up in ethnic attire, no one can beat her! She just owns the traditional look, and adds a streak of glamour and charm, making her an enchantress.

Today, Surbhi is celebrating her 'Happy wala birthday.' Yes, Surbhi has turned a year older, and on this special day, we're taking a look at times when she left us awe-struck with her mesmerizing traditional avatars.

Times Surbhi Jyoti made a mark with her gorgeous ethnic looks:

1. This shimmery green and pink slawar suit happens to be from her debut show, Qubool Hai. While her smile adds to the charm, her necklace stands out. It's the perfect pick for your next Ramzaan celebrations.

2. Red is passe when it comes to wedding dresses now! Surbhi's beautiful orange-pink lehenga can be a perfect pick for the upcoming sangeet or mehendi ceremonies. Well, no to miss, the bindi and Surbhi's talkativeeyes enhance the look.

3. The first thought, 'Tenu Kala Chashma Jachda Hai.' About the look, it is simple yet elegant. So, if don't want heavy traditional dresses, Surbhi's off-white sareer is the one for you. And don't forget to top it up with some jewerly like Surbhi does to ace the look.

4. When Surbhi channelled her inner Gujarati chokri, she knew she's going to leave everyone spellbound. This multi-colour dress feels so light yet attractive. It can be your go to look for the Navratri season.

5. She's a true Punjabi Kudi by heart, and this look just proves it! Surbhi looks entrancing in this orangish-pink paitala suit as she makes us all want to dance to the tunes of Bhangda.

6. This embellished blue ethnic dress teamed with jhumkas, wavy hair and subtle glam look, is where Surbhi is redifining the norms of beauty.

7. Surbhi looks extremely captivating in a saree, and this looks is just a proof of that. The colours, makeup, hair, and her grace makes her look stunning as ever.

So, if you're looking for some traditional wear inspiration, Surbhi Jyoti is certainly your go-to-person. Here's wishing the diva a 'Happy Happy Birthday.'

Credits :Instagram

