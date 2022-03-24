Happy Birthday Suyyash Rai: 5 moments of the singer-actor with son Nirvair that will melt your heart

Suyyash Rai is a popular TV actor. While the actor had been a part of several popular shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Kya Hua Tera Vaada, etc. he became a household name with his participation in Bigg Boss season 9. The actor-singer had participated in the popular reality show with his ladylove Kishwer Merchantt. And while he was evicted, Suyyash managed to win hearts with his game on the show.

On the other hand, Suyyash’s personal life with Kishwer Merchantt has also been the talk of the town. The couple has been head over heels in love and dated for years before tying the knot in 2016. Suyyash and Kishwer embraced parenthood last year as they became proud parents of baby boy Nirvair. Suyyash is often seen giving a glimpse of their father and son moments. As the actor-singer turned a year older today, we bring his five adorable moments with son Nirvair that will make you go aww:

The first meeting

The pic gives a glimpse of Suyyash’s first meeting with Nirvair just after he was born. Kishwer was seen holding the little munchkin in her arms while Suyyash, who had his face covered with a mask for precautions held on to his wife and newborn son.

Having some deep conversation

This adorable pic featured the father-son having a fun time with some deep conversations. While Suyyash was all excited and happy while talking to his little prince while sitting on a couch, it looked like he was teaching Nirvair some boxing tricks. On the other hand, Nirvair looked irresistibly cute in her white and orange outfit and was quite amused by daddy’s conversation.

Playtime with Nirvair

In the video, Suyyash was seen holding little Nirvair in his arms was giving him the swinging feels that the little bundle was enjoying thoroughly. The video came with a message, “Our little world”. Clearly, Suyyash was enjoying every moment with Nirvair.

Time for walk

In another video, Suyyash shared some fun moments with Nirvair as the father-son stepped out for a walk. The little bundle of joy was certainly amused while going out for a walk and it will drive away your mid-week blues.

Dad has got your back