Happy Birthday Tejasswi Prakash: Naagin 6 actress loves casual outfits, see her 5 PICS

Actress Tejasswi Prakash has turned a year wiser as she celebrates her birthday today, June 10. Tejasswi is one of the most popular names on social media these days, owing to her stint in Bigg Boss 15. She was loved in the show for her adorable looks and strong personality and was declared the winner of the season. Tejasswi met the love of her life Karan Kundrra inside Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then, they are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen.

While the actress is slaying with her performance on the small screen, her fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. Tejasswi manages to leave her fans in awe with her style statements and often dishes major fashion goals. Be it a heavily embellished gown or a casual outfit, the actress surely knows how to rock in any attire. The diva loves dressing up in casuals and manages to win the hearts of the audience with her simplicity and realistic nature.

On the occasion of her birthday, let's have a look at 5 PICS that proves that Tejasswi is a casual stunner-

Earlier, during an interaction with the paps, Tejasswi Prakash was questioned about her birthday plans. The actress looked very excited about her birthday but she didn’t reveal much about it. She shared that she has not planned anything yet. But it will be surely exciting to know what her boyfriend Karan Kundrra has planned for her special day.

Tejasswi Prakash's career:

On the professional front, Tejasswi has been a part of Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she has been paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

As per Hindustan Times, Tejasswi will also mark her debut in Bollywood soon. She is reported to be romancing the talented and versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2.

