Happy Birthday Urvashi Dholakia: When she wore Ekta Kapoor’s mom's blouses for her of role Komolika in KZK

Urvashi Dholakia has turned a year older today. She is known for her iconic role and today we will share a secret about her get up of her iconic character.

Television actress Urvashi Dholakia doesn’t need any introduction. She has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. The stellar actor has been a part of the television industry for decades. Right from Dekh Bhai Dekh to Nach Baliye season 9, the actress' journey has been nothing short of phenomenal. She had also essayed an iconic role which established her. We all remember Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show ruled for years but a special character is still remembered. Yes, we are talking about Komolika.

Her attire, makeup, and especially the song which was played during her entrance were very popular. But do you know sometimes the actress wore Shobha Kapoor’s blouse in the serial? This was revealed by the actress herself. Sharing interesting details about her outfits as Komolika, she had said the look of her popular character was very bold and fierce. Her edgy sartorial choices and bold makeup were the talk of the town when she played Komolika onscreen back in 2001.

Talking further, she said in some of the episodes, she wore Shobha Kapoor's blouses to complement her sarees. The actress had to alter her blouses to get a perfect fit. Her look as Komolika trended for a long time. She played the role of Komolika in the first edition of the show while in the reboot version and Aamna Sharif essayed the iconic role.

The actress started working at age six in an advertisement for Lux soap. She also appeared in the Doordarshan TV series Shrikant, where she played the younger Rajlaxmi. Her first TV series role as an adult was for Dekh Bhai Dekh as Shilpa. Later, she appeared in Waqt Ki Raftar. She did other shows including Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii among others. Dholakia gained popularity by playing the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and also received numerous accolades for her performance in the show.

Urvashi also participated in Bigg Boss 6 and emerged as the winner of the season. She also featured in Colors TV's historical fantasy series Chandrakanta.

Her personal life has also been in limelight. The actress got married at the age of 17 but it did not last for long. She has raised her twin sons as a single mother. She often shares videos with them on her official Instagram handle.

