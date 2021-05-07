Happy Birthday Vikas Gupta: Surbhi to Rashmi, meet his 5 lady BFF's from television world

On the birthday of Vikas Gupta, we highlight the great friend side of Vikas Gupta as we list his five female BFF from the TV industry.

Vikas Gupta is a name of prominence in the Indian television sector. He is the youngest TV producer in the country and has produced numerous popular as well as successful shows on Indian television. The actor became a highlight with his entry into the most famous and entertaining reality show Bigg Boss. He was considered as the mastermind in the show and very popular for his game plan. Apart from the game plan, he was also famous in the show for his great friendships in the house.

Vikas Gupta is a gem of a person when it comes to friendships. Time and again, he has stood up for people who are close to his heart. For instance, he became friends with Rakhi Sawant in the show, and later after coming out of the show he visited her sick mother and made her laugh. He also patched up his fights with Shilpa Shinde and they are good friends now. Outside the Bigg Boss house, he is also famous for his strong bonds with people. On the occasion of his birthday, we reveal his five BFFs in the TV industry.

Rashmi Desai

The duo formed a great bond in the Bigg Boss house and even after coming out of the house, they are often seen partying together. They share posts stating their unconditional love for one another.

Surbhi Chandna

Vikas is a true friend for Surbhi as he always supports the Naagin 5 actress and loves to spend time together. In an AMA session, he also sang a song for her and shared his love for her.

Ankita Lokhande

The Pavitra Rishta fame actress has a strong friendship with Vikas and they love to work out together. In a sweet post, he shared for Ankita, “Amazing Fact about Friendship - You can grow separately without having to grow apart.”

Disha Parmar

The actress became good friends with Vikas through Bigg Boss 14, where her fiancé Rahul Vaidya was a contestant. The duo is often seen chilling together. He also put up a post stating she was the person he liked.

Ekta Kapoor

He started his first project with her and over the years they have remained steady friends. He often shares pictures stating his undying love for her.

Also Read| Vikas Gupta lashes out at paps for hounding grieving Hina Khan at the airport; Says ‘Extremely Disappointed’

Share your comment ×