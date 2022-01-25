Happy Birthday Vishal Aditya Singh: Pics from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 that show his bond with other contestants

Vishal Aditya Singh is one of the most popular actors of the television industry. He has been part of numerous daily soaps including Chandragupta Maurya, Sasural Simar Ka, Begusarai, Chandrakanta, etc. He has also been part of reality shows like Nach Baliye 9, Bigg Boss 13, etc. He was last seen on TV screens in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where he was appreciated for pulling off major stunts. The actor rings on his birthday on 25th January, and on his special day, we have shared some moments of the actor from his stay in Cape Town for the reality show.

In the pictures, Vishal Aditya Singh is seen posing with Shweta Tiwari as they stand under a tree. Shweta donned athleisure and Vishal sported a multicolour sweatshirt.

Vishal is seen posing with Sana Makbul on the beach. The duo formed a good bond in the show and there were rumours about them dating. After the show, they are often spotted together.

During the shoot of the show KKK11, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood and Anushka Sen also formed a good bond. They were termed as three musketeers.

Vishal Aditya Singh also formed a sweet bond with singer Aastha Gill. In the cute picture, Aastha and Vishal are seen sitting together.

The given picture depicts the fun filled friendship between the contestants as Vishal Aditya Singh is seen pouting along with Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari.

Pinkvilla team wishes Vishal Aditya Singh a very happy birthday!



