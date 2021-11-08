Happy Birthday Vivek Dahiya: 5 times when actor & wife Divyanka Tripathi’s PDA was unmissable

Vivek Dahiya is one of the most popular actors in the telly world. Though he is not seen in the much shows but still has enough popularity among the masses. The actor has ventured into the digital platform and his work has been appreciated also. He is known for portraying the role of Abhishek Singh in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Rajbeer Bundela in Kavach – Kaali Shaktiyon Se and Rajvardhan Suryavanshi in Qayamat Ki Raat. Well, Vivek and Divyanka have a huge fan following. Fans love them to see together.

Their Instagram is filled with their love moments. The couple had participated in Nach Baliye 8 in which they emerged as the winner. Every year the couple travels to any destination to celebrate each other’s birthday. For Divyanka’s birthday, they had traveled to Rajasthan and for Vivek’s birthday, they went to Dubai. The actress has been sharing a lot of pictures on her Instagram giving a glimpse of their vacation. The couple is thoroughly enjoying their time and has been giving major couple goals.

The couple had recently celebrated their 5 years of togetherness with a holiday trip. The couple got married in Bhopal in 2016. Divyanka fell in love with Vivek on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Check out some of their PDA moments which took the internet by storm:

Last year, Divyanka had written for Vivek on his birthday, “It’s odd writing a #BirthdayCaption for you when you are sitting right next to me and I’ve wished you 10 times since last night! Happy Birthday, Viv! On this platform best I can summarise my feelings by saying - ‘Thanks for taking birth on this day. I would have been a lost, aimlessly wandering soul without you. I love you @vivekdahiya.”

Also Read: Check out inside PICS of Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya’s fifth marriage anniversary celebration